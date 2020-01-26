Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles Bentley


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Charles Bentley Obituary
William Charles Bentley Jr.
7/4/1931~ 1/19/2020
William Charles Bentley Jr., husband and father, passed away peacefully January 19, 2020 surrounded by his two sons Charles (Elvia) and Stephen (Jennifer) along with his grandchildren Felisha, Stephanie, Michael and Jackson . He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Erma of fifty-nine years. William was a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in aeronautical engineering. William worked in the aerospace industry for nearly forty years finishing his illustrious career as a rocket scientist with Hercules Aerospace Company in Magna, Utah. William was a devoted husband to Erma and exceptional father to his boys. He enjoyed attending the BSA scouting program with his sons, both eagle scouts. He supported Erma completely in all her endeavors, including each church calling she held. William possessed exceptional intellect and was a great example to his sons with his selfless generosity and devotion to his wife Erma. We will miss this remarkable man. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -