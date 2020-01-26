|
|
William Charles Bentley Jr.
7/4/1931~ 1/19/2020
William Charles Bentley Jr., husband and father, passed away peacefully January 19, 2020 surrounded by his two sons Charles (Elvia) and Stephen (Jennifer) along with his grandchildren Felisha, Stephanie, Michael and Jackson . He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Erma of fifty-nine years. William was a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in aeronautical engineering. William worked in the aerospace industry for nearly forty years finishing his illustrious career as a rocket scientist with Hercules Aerospace Company in Magna, Utah. William was a devoted husband to Erma and exceptional father to his boys. He enjoyed attending the BSA scouting program with his sons, both eagle scouts. He supported Erma completely in all her endeavors, including each church calling she held. William possessed exceptional intellect and was a great example to his sons with his selfless generosity and devotion to his wife Erma. We will miss this remarkable man. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020