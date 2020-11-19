W. David Hemingway was born on April 28, 1947 and for 73 years David enriched the lives of those he met through encouragement and kindness. He always enjoyed a challenge and rarely encountered a problem he couldn't solve. It was because of his knowledge and character that the heavens above demanded his return home on November 16, 2020. While his friends and family who have passed on before him are celebrating his return those of us who remain on earth will miss him dearly.
David married the love of his life Gay Etta Jorgensen, and they raised three sons Ryan, Jonathan and Jamon. Family was very important to David and he was loved and adored by his grandchildren. David had a very playful side and the grandkids could always count on a fair amount of teasing and learned quickly to tease him right back. I know it is said that you can't teach an old dog new tricks but after a great deal of effort by the girls David was well trained in the art of playing Ken in the game of Barbie. His generosity knew no bounds and at sleepovers he often relinquished his own bed so the grandkids could sleep with Gigi in the big bed.
In addition to the fun and games David valued education and found time to pass on his love of investing. It was rare to have a visit from Grandpa that didn't include a list of interesting companies and stocks to buy. Despite Grandpa's efforts on teaching the importance of diversification one or two of the grandkids learned an unforgettable lesson as they watched their stock of choice lose most of its value.
After David graduated from the University of Utah with his MBA he went to work for Zions Bancorporation. David loved Zions so much he never left. In his 45-years at Zions not a day went by that he didn't strive to make Zions the best. After David's successful career as Chief Investment Officer for Zions Bancorporation he approached his retirement with the same passion and zeal as only he could. Most people retire and pick up hobbies such as golf or fishing, but David loved to take the road less traveled and started to produce a documentary on near death experiences titled "Through the Veil." He worked to improve people's lives through education and started working with numerous people at the State and Federal level in an attempt to better the world around him.
He spent a great deal of his personal time in the pursuit of knowledge and was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a LDS mission to Brazil and had a great love for the scriptures.
He is survived by his wife, Gay Etta, Salt Lake City, sons, Ryan (Karalee), Jonathan, (Phoebe), Jamon (Alexandria) Grandchildren, Ryley, Haley, Kaitlin, Elise, Sterling, Vienna, Avery and Jonas. Siblings, Mike (LeeAnn), Delwin, (Janis) Mary (Ed) Bywater, Flora Shumway and Jan (Ray, deceased) Mecham, and a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins.
A public viewing will be held 6-8PM on Friday, November 20 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Masks and social distancing will be enforced per the COVID requirements.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 beginning at 11AM for family attendance only. Friends are encouraged to attend the services virtually with a link that can be found at www.larkincares.com
where memories and condolences may be shared with the family. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers David would hope that you share your kindness and generosity with someone in need.