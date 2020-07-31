William Dean
Lindsay
1932 ~ 2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-William Dean Lindsay ("Dean") left this world peacefully while surrounded by family on July 27, 2020, after honorably completing an exceptional 88-year mortal journey. Dean was born in Eden, Utah, on March 15, 1932, to David Colon Lindsay and Alice Vivian Cheney. Dean excelled in school and sports. He was a star offensive tackle for Weber High School and Weber College. He earned a football scholarship to BYU but gave it up when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Dean served his country honorably during the Korean War and returned home to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Los Angeles, California. While on his mission, Dean met a fellow missionary, Mary Lyon Miles. Dean and Mary later married in the LDS St. George temple and had six children. Dean graduated from BYU with distinction in marketing. He had a successful career in advertising and radio broadcasting. He also served as the Vice President of Business Operations for the Utah Jazz. Dean was known for his fairness, kindness, effective leadership, and integrity.
Dean's greatest success was with his family. He was unwaveringly devoted to his companion of 63 years. He loved his family unconditionally and sacrificed relentlessly for them. Above all, he was a devoted follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. Dean blessed our lives with his goodness. He brightened our paths with his example. He touched our hearts with his love. He will be deeply missed, fondly remembered, and eternally honored as our beloved father, husband, brother, and friend.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, David Colon Lindsay and Alice Vivian Cheney; and eight siblings: Lydia Lindsay, Ina Lindsay, John Lindsay, Ella Lindsay, David S. Lindsay, Beulah Whittenbach, Trilba Lindsay, and a stillborn brother. He is survived by his sister, Deanna Miles; his lifelong companion, Mary Miles Lindsay; and his six children: Jeffrey Lindsay (and wife Kendra Lindsay); Michael Lindsay (and partner Salvatore Vergadavola); Carolyn Lindsay Lewis; David Lindsay (and wife Heidi Lindsay); Rosalie Lindsay-Guimaraes (and husband Eder Guimaraes); and Joseph Lindsay. Dean is also survived by twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only. Interment will follow at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by the Utah National Guard Honor Guard.
For the full obituary and guest book, please visit Serenity Funeral Home's website at www.serenityfhs.com
