Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home
4760 South State Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home
4760 South State Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
LDS Ward
9331 South 300 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
William DeLoy Porter


1934 - 2020
William DeLoy Porter Obituary
William DeLoy Porter
1934 ~ 2020
DeLoy Porter passed away on February 4, 2020, following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the LDS Ward located at 9331 South 300 East, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020
