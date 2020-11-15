William Denton Folland
1940 ~ 2020
William Denton Folland died at home in Kenilworth Illinois on November 4, 2020 following a three month battle with cancer. He was born in Salt Lake City on May 16, 1940, became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Class of1958 at West High School. He graduated from University of Utah in 1962 where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and met his wife, Suzanne Cross of Ogden. They were married at St Mark's Cathedral in 1962, After graduation Bill and Sue moved to New York City where he earned an MBA degree from The NYU Stern School of Business in 1964 and started his long career with First Boston Corporation (now Credit Suisse) where he worked in New York and subsequently Chicago until retiring at age 55.
Bill's love of the West was sustained by family vacation homes in Park City and West Yellowstone. For many years he was president of the Homeowners Association of the Three Kings Condominium in Park City. He was a non-resident member of the Alta Club in Salt Lake City and actively involved with the Sigma Chi Fraternity throughout his life. As a fourth generation Utahn, he was the great grandson of Carl M. Neuhausen, architect of the Cathedral of the Madeline and grandson of Utah Supreme Court Justice William H. Folland. He is predeceased by his parents Edward Freeze Folland and Dorothy Denton Folland. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Suzanne (Sue) Cross Folland, three sons Charles (Jeri) Folland, Andrew (Lucy) Folland and Christopher (Kristen) Folland; and grandchildren Johnathan, Charles (Charlie) and Isabel. He is also survived by his brother Edward and wife Karen of Wellesley, Massachusetts along with two nieces and nine cousins.
A memorial service may be held at a later date with interment at the Ogden City Cemetery.
Donations in his honor may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah. https://give.huntsmancancer.org/page/19342/donate/1
