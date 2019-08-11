|
|
William Douglas Coller
1941-2019
William Douglas Coller passed on August 7, 2019. He was born to Earl Douglas Coller and Ethel Odessa Murray, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Faye Lincoln; his sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Dennis Wells; eight children, 28 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Bill received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Utah in Political Science. He was a veteran and served in Hawaii, where he was with the Military Police. Bill became a pilot while stationed there, and loved flying throughout his life.
Bill worked for government agencies, on behalf of our country, for most of his career. He was an expert pilot, and an instructor. He flew twin engine planes, and loved motorcycles. Bill also worked as a police officer in Salt Lake City. He has had some of the most extreme and colorful adventures in various regions throughout the world.
Over the years, Bill learned construction from the Amish. He loved "barnraising" with them. As a hobby, he became a contractor, constructed a neighborhood and built individual homes.
Bill and Faye met in Salt Lake City 20 years ago and have been married for 18 years. Bill became a contractor after he retired, and specialized in renovating apartments, along with property management. He purchased properties and apartments in Salt Lake, with a goal of helping families and individuals make a home for themselves.
He loved to travel in his later years, having been all through Hawaii, and the Mountain West. He has been everywhere in South and Latin America. He loved ancient history, having been to Greece, and Turkey, but his favorite place was Israel. The history, faith, and what Israel stood for compared to no other in the world.
Bill and Faye, together, were involved in learning adventures. Bill was part of endeavors in researching Holocaust and Western European history, as well as ancient Israel and church history. They met authors in investigative and historic journalism involving the Holocaust. Where ever they went, Bill would always "have your back," and befriend many people.
Bill was the kindest person to everyone. He would help those who were struggling, have a smile for a stranger, and fight for the well-being of those who were sick when they could not advocate for themselves.
Most importantly, he held the greatest love for his children. He loved his warrior daughter; his attorney daughters who have fought for veterans and abused children; for his daughter, a surgical nurse who travels to underprivileged areas in Latin America with surgical teams to provide services to the needy; his son who miraculously survived a motorcycle accident; his beautiful daughter who has given him two wonderful grandchildren; a son, who is the kindest person in the world, helping to proudly raise a wonderful grandson; and finally, a daughter, a financial advisor, who it was important to Bill, that she had turned out well.
Bill will be greatly missed. He was in excellent health until he became ill about three and one-half years ago; he always looked fifteen years younger than his age. He was in the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home. We are most grateful to his caregivers, his nurses and the certified nurse aides, his physician, Dr. Carole Baraldi, from the University of Utah Hospital, all the people at Avalon Health Care who help operate the VA Home together with the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, as well as Bristol Hospice. Most importantly, we want to thank our family's close friend, Elsy, who spent many precious hours each day taking care of Bill at the VA Home, being his friend, and a part of the family, along with her husband, Jose.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary at 3401 S. Highland, Drive, Salt Lake City, beginning at 12:30 pm with a family viewing from 11:30 to 12:15 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made either to Congregation Kol Ami, or the Salt Lake Veterans Home.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019