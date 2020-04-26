|
William Douglas LeFevre (Bill)
March 16, 1927 ~ April 11, 2020
Dad passed away peacefully at home on April 11, at the age of 93. Born March 16, 1927 in Tropic, Utah to Will R. and Stella LeFevre.
Dad joined the military first as a Merchant Marine during WWII, then came Korea and combat duty. He remained in the service as a reservist before being honorably discharged in 1961. To many he was simply known as "Sarge".
He married Shirley Holm on October 4th, 1955. Retired from KCC after 38 years of service. Dad was a giant of a man, with such a gentle soul. Who would help anyone who asked. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. Dad will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Shirley, daughters, Shannon (Bob) Jeppson and Pat (Jerry) Jones; 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Sharon, son Scott, and grandson John.
Although our hearts are broken, we are forever thankful that he was our Dad.
A special thanks to Canyon Hospice, without their great care and support we wouldn't have been able to keep Dad at home.
A celebration of his well lived life will be held at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020