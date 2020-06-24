July 1, 1929 ~ June 20, 2020

William (Bill) was born on July 1, 1929, in Manhattan, Kansas, to William Henry Fronce (Thomas) and Lela Belle Matthews. He enlisted in the Navy in 1946 at the age of 17, and served as a telephone repair and line man for a little over 3 years. He married his sweetheart Antoinette Ferrara on September 18, 1951, in Falls City, Nebraska, and had 68 wonderful years together. They raised five sons and one daughter. The family lived in Missouri, California, Utah and Idaho. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing. He had a passion for painting, creating renditions that expressed his love of scenery, the American West and other things that meant the most to him.

He is survived by his wife, his four sons, Williams Andrew Fronce, Michael Lee Fronce, Mark Aaron Fronce (Karen), Danny Joe Fronce (Nikki); daughter Lawana Diane Fronce; 17 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Lawrence Fronce.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, UT 84123. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be provided.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store