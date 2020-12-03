William ElijahChaplin III1942 ~ 2020Bill was born May 25, 1942 in Charleston, South Carolina to parents William Elijah Chaplin, Jr. and Elsie Mae Ouzts. Bill peacefully passed away November 30, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. His family moved to Provo, Utah in 1955. Bill graduated from Provo High School and attended Utah State University. Bill never forgot his Southern Roots.Bill was a dedicated member of the IBEW and enjoyed many hours of volunteer work. He was an avid scouter and enjoyed the out-of-doors. Many a snowy morning would find him blowing snow from the neighborhood sidewalks and driveways. He was always willing to lend a hand and help someone in need. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was paramount in his life.Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father and a sister, Lois Elizabeth Andelin . He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, a sister, Dora Schoenfeld, and three brothers, Jim, Erne, and Tillman Chaplin, sons Aaron and Kurt, and 4 grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5 at Goff Mortuary in Midvale, Utah at 10:30 am. Viewing will held Friday, December 4 at 6 pm to 8 pm and again Saturday morning at 9:30 am.