Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Farmington Stake House
695 South 200 East
Farmington, UT
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Farmington Stake House
695 South 200 East
Farmington, UT
William Follett Reeder


1928 - 2020
1928 ~ 2020
William Follett Reeder was born on April 14, 1928 in Hyde Park, Utah. The youngest son of George Leo Reeder and May Follett Reeder. He was the youngest of 4 children with his mother passing away when he was only 6 months old. He later then also had 4 younger half-siblings. He married Lamoyne Laurence on May 20, 1946 in Logan, Utah. They had five children. Laurence, David, Sheryl, Clint, and Marti. They were later divorced. He married Ruth Pack Tarbet July 3, 1973. He passed away February 27, 2020, in his 92nd year. He is survived by Larry (Betsy)Reeder, David Reeder, Sher (Dennis) Lancaster,Clint (Christy) Reeder, Marti (Robert) Hedge, Brian (Mary) Tarbet, Leanne (Jim) Everton. He has 38 grandchildren, and 89 great-grandchildren. He was preceded by death by his wife, Ruth Reeder; his parents; siblings Nathan, Gwen, Josephine, Russell; step-son Stephen Tarbet and daughter in-law Barbara.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. The viewing will be Tuesday morning, March 3rd at 10:00 in the Farmington Stake House 695 South 200 East, Farmington, Utah, 84025. The funeral will begin at 12:00. The interment will be at the Hyde Park Cemetery in Cache Valley, Utah. For a more detailed obituary please visit www.allenmortuaries.net .
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020
