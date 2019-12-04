Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Lindquist Mortuary
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William De Witt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Frank "Bill" De Witt


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Frank "Bill" De Witt Obituary
Jan 6, 1951 ~ Dec 1, 2019
Our loving father William "Bill" F. De Witt returned home to his Father in Heaven December 1, 2019.
Son of Grace Dobson and Paul De Witt, Bill was born and spent his childhood in Salt Lake City, Utah.
As a young man, he served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Italy Milan Mission, where he met Sister Diana "Dee" Burgess. Upon his return from Italy, Bill waited for Dee to come home and they were later married and sealed for time and all eternity, September 6, 1973 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
A faithful servant of Heavenly Father, Bill served in many church callings. His favorite calling was Ward, Stake and Temple Organist, where he shared his passion and testimony for the Lord through the magnificent music he played.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth A. Baker of Clearfield, UT, and Alice De Witt (Justin Elam) of Clearfield, UT; by his son, Matthew T. De Witt (Julianne Okeson), of Layton, UT; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Grace De Witt, father, Paul De Witt and stepmother, Elma De Witt; his eternal companion and sweetheart, Diana, his mother-in-law, Lois J. Burgess, and his youngest son, Mark "Panda De Bear" P. De Witt.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -