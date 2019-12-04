|
Jan 6, 1951 ~ Dec 1, 2019
Our loving father William "Bill" F. De Witt returned home to his Father in Heaven December 1, 2019.
Son of Grace Dobson and Paul De Witt, Bill was born and spent his childhood in Salt Lake City, Utah.
As a young man, he served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Italy Milan Mission, where he met Sister Diana "Dee" Burgess. Upon his return from Italy, Bill waited for Dee to come home and they were later married and sealed for time and all eternity, September 6, 1973 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
A faithful servant of Heavenly Father, Bill served in many church callings. His favorite calling was Ward, Stake and Temple Organist, where he shared his passion and testimony for the Lord through the magnificent music he played.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth A. Baker of Clearfield, UT, and Alice De Witt (Justin Elam) of Clearfield, UT; by his son, Matthew T. De Witt (Julianne Okeson), of Layton, UT; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Grace De Witt, father, Paul De Witt and stepmother, Elma De Witt; his eternal companion and sweetheart, Diana, his mother-in-law, Lois J. Burgess, and his youngest son, Mark "Panda De Bear" P. De Witt.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019