William Gillett Ivie
"Bill"
Father, Grandfather, Mentor, Friend,
William (Bill) Gillett Ivie was born June 6, 1927 to Jacob William Ivie and Gertrude Wilhelmina Gillett Ivie in Salt Lake City, Utah. Until the age of 14 he lived in Loa, Utah with his 3 brothers, 3 sisters, 3 half-sisters and 2 half-brothers. After the death of his father the family moved to Salt Lake City where Bill attended Granite Junior High and Granite High School.
William Gillett Ivie entered the Navy Reserve on April 10, 1945 and served his country for the remainder of World War II. Because he joined the service before graduation, Bill attended night school, finally receiving his diploma May 27, 1969.
Dad married his lifetime sweetheart, Beth Louise Pugh, in the Salt Lake Temple on May 5, 1949. They enjoyed each other's company for seventy (70) years, until her passing, August 3, 2019. Together they loved and raised 3 daughters and 2 sons.
Dad served in many church positions, including primary, ward missionary, Elders Quorum and Seventies presidencies, but he will be best remembered by family and friends for his many years of scouting service in ward, area and region positions. He received one of scouting's highest honors, the Silver Beaver, on February 14, 1978. His love of scouting and serving others is the center of many of his children's lives.
Dad left a legacy of love to his family, sometimes spoken, more often through actions. His daughters will always cherish the daddy-daughter dates, while his sons will remember the many father-son camps he would take time off to attend. Other family activities included a love of camping, fishing, drives through the local canyons, and Sunday evening ice cream at a local creamery. He leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who carry on his love of the outdoors and nature.
Dad was never idle. He taught by example the importance of always doing something you enjoy. Bill enjoyed gardening, and many a year there was a challenge thrown out to see whom in his family would have the first or biggest tomatoes. His love of nature led him to train and raise bonsai trees in his backyard. He loved using his hands to create.
We will probably never know the many people who were blessed through the gifts of leatherwork he created, or the many lives that were touched through the myriad of wood carvings he produced each year, particularly the neckerchief slides he so freely gave away to the youth he worked with.
Bill is survived by two sisters, his five children, their spouses, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him very much. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and three brothers.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 So. State St., Murray. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 So. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020