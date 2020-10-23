William Thomas Gore III

1956 - 2020

Cottonwood Heights, UT-William Thomas Gore III, age 64, died on October 14, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Gore II and Frances Howard Gore.

As a youth, William (Billy) was involved in scouting. Bill enjoyed shooting, model rocketry, meditation, and music, especially if it was played on high quality audio equipment. Bill had a kind and accepting heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his brothers - David (Jan) Gore, Jerry (Trixi) Gore, and sister Christi (Brent) Ryther; 3 nieces, and 5 nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Michelle Tuke.

A small gathering will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 1:00 PM at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S Memory Ln, Holladay, UT 84117.



