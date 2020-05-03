|
William Gorham Hickok
~ A Life Well Lived ~
It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of William Gorham Hickok "Wild Bill" on April 27, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah.
Bill was born on May 28, 1940 to Eugene H. and Vivian H. Gorham Hickok. He had one older brother, Homer E. Hickok. He loved growing up in Minnesota. As a child he was adventurous and always ready to join in the fun. He graduated from Leroy-Ostrander High School in 1958. Bill played football throughout high school. He was a member of the FFA and Ushers club and demonstrated his acting ability in his class play. His high school yearbook quotes him as saying "Other men eat to live; I live to eat" and that he did! Growing up in Minnesota, he was a forever Minnesota Vikings fan and he LOVED westerns!
Bill came to Utah to work, but he really came because this is where he would meet the love of his life, Janice Leone Jex. Somehow, this giant of a man, convinced this petite beauty to marry him. They married on June 26, 1965. Together they built a beautiful life, founded on love, respect and partnership. Their greatest joy was the birth of their son, Steven. Bill's greatest roles were that of husband, father, and grandfather.
Bill worked hard all his life. He retired from Hercules Alliant Techsystems, in a managerial role, after a dedicated 37 years. He continued to work when opportunities presented themselves so he would not get "bored."
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and other family members. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; son, Steven (Angela); brother, Homer (Evonne); granddaughter, Gabrielle (Carlos) Sanchez; and great-grandchildren: Paris, Sean, Alejandra, James, Alicia, DaVinci, and Demetrius; as well as extended family and friends.
The Hickok family would like to thank Bill's doctors, nurses, and staff at Cascades at Riverwalk for their care over the last 18 months.
Bill never met a stranger, his grin, his tall tales, and his sense of humor will never be forgotten. He left this world loving his family. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020