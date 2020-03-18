Home

William Grant Woolley


1925 - 2020
William Grant Woolley, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Grant was born to Sarah Mariah Brown and Ranald Mills Woolley on August 1, 1925, in Magna, Utah. He was the seventh of eight children.
Grant married his eternal companion and friend Clarice May Layton on July 13, 1949, in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised three daughters and three sons: Carol Anne (Glenn -deceased) Martin, Kathie Darlene -deceased (Ray) Caldwell, Richard Chad (Doris) Woolley, Desmond Grant Woolley -deceased, Dan Marshall (Undrea) Woolley, and Renee (Bruce) Webb.
Grant and Clarice's family consisted of 6 Children, 26 Grandchildren and 60 Great Grandchildren.
Dad, you have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept your faith…and you will be sorely missed.
Private family burial. Memorial to be held in the future.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 18, 2020
