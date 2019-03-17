William H. Ludwig

1927 - 2019

William Heber Ludwig passed away on March 13th, 2019. He was born August 1, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to William Heinrich and Hildegard Selma Neumarker Ludwig.

After graduating from Nathan Hale High School in 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for four years being discharged in 1949. From 1950 - 1952 he served an LDS mission to West Germany. During the next five years he served a steamfitter-welder apprenticeship. In 1958 he enrolled at BYU, graduating with a BS degree in Business Management in 1962. Bill was hired as an employee relations representative, an assignment he thoroughly enjoyed. He enjoyed reading a good book and listening to beautiful music.

Survived by his two sisters Susan Allred and Ruby Howell; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by two sisters Edith Hoeft and Gladys Becker.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, where visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com

