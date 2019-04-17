William Bryant Harrison

1925 ~ 2019

William Bryant ("Bill") Harrison, born July 22, 1925 passed away on April 10, 2019 due to causes incident to age. Bill was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clifford R. and Myrtle M. Harrison. Bill married his sweetheart, Jolene Reimann, on August 22, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. Following the birth of their first son, Bill was deployed as a Marine pilot to serve in the Korean Conflict. After Korea, Bill began his life-long career as a pilot with the original Frontier Airlines. In his words, "It beats working for a living." He was a great mentor and instructor to other pilots throughout his career. Bill served as Bishop and as Stake Patriarch, always with the dedicated support of Jolene. Bill and Jolene had the opportunity of serving together in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, as missionaries in Hawaii, ordinance workers in the Jordan River Temple, Primary workers, and instructors of temple preparation classes. He will be loved eternally and missed by his family, friends and neighbors. Survived by: sister-in-law, Nancy Harrison, brother-in-law, Richard Reimann (Ronnie), sister-in-law, Ann Johnson, and children: Scott (Tanya), Glen (Susan), Don (Julie), Kent (Anne), Craig (Heidi), Kelly (Melody), 41 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and unofficially adopted children and grandchildren. Funeral to be held on April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenfield Chapel, 6634 S Greenfield Way, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing will be held at 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., with an additional viewing on Sunday, April 21 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Chapel.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019