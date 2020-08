Sis, Kimmy, and Ryan,I wanted to tell you how so sorry I am about Bill's passing. I considered him my brother and remember when I asked him to be my best man at mine and Tawny's wedding. He was so honored and made me feel so glad I asked him. He will always be remembered as a man with so much love and always bring a smile to all he came in contact with! he will be missed immensely! Tawny and I love you all so much, may God bless all of your family!

Blake

Brother