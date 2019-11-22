Home

As a family, we lovingly acknowledge the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend, William Howard Prince, 78, on Nov. 15, 2019. Following a courageous battle and a two-year struggle against colon cancer, he returned home to his loving Heavenly Father and Savior.
Bill is loved dearly and will be remembered by all for his tenacity, humor, and positive outlook on life's difficulties. He will also be remembered for his undying love for his family; especially his wife Judy, his soul mate of 54 years. We are not ready to let him go-He will be sorely missed by many.
Please click or visit the following link for his full obituary as well as condolences and remarks. https://www.hughesmortuary.com/notices/WilliamBill-Prince
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2019
