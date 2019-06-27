William Howard Smith

1987 ~ 2019

Kaysville,UT-Will passed peacefully Sunday, June 23rd, surrounded by family and numerous friends; he was welcomed into heaven by his grandpas. We are shocked and saddened. We have been lifted by his memory and the tremendous outpouring of love from so many.

Will was born August 28, 1987, to Howard Dean (HD) and Brenda Betenson Smith and grew up in Kaysville, Utah. Will was bright, fun, witty and he loved spending time playing video games and 4-wheeling with his siblings, cousins, and Uncle Nate. Will loved playing sports and going to Cougar games with his Grandpa Wade.

Sports were Will's passion. He loved to talk to anyone and everyone about football and basketball; making a career in sports radio with 1320 KFAN and 1280 The Zone. Will began as an unpaid intern, progressing to producing and hosting various entertaining shows - a dream for him. He treated every listener and interviewee with the same love and kindness you would show family and friends. Most recently he was also employed with Air-O Fasteners who treated him as family. We continue to learn what a far-reaching impact he had on so many as they have expressed their love and cherished memories.

Will was a proud Eagle Scout. He made friends wherever he went and easily made them feel like they were his best friend. This was due to Will's huge heart; he did not judge. He cared for others regardless of age, background or "black sheep status." He was even recognized by Mayor Hiatt as the official ambassador of Kaysville.

Will was a father - a role that he had wished for, for years. His darling daughter, Sullivan Mae was the bright spot in his life - and he let people know. He is now able to watch over his darling daughter Sully all the time.

William was genuine, hardworking, highly intelligent, talented, and a fierce advocate for all, especially the underdog. He possessed an unforgettable laugh. An immense, affable spirit such as Will's will not be forgotten. He dealt with some real challenges that plagued him. We know he is finally at peace.

Survived by his daughter Sully; parents; siblings Michelle, Becca (Justin), Josh (Hyemin), Alicia (Rebecca), Amy; nephew Wyatt Seojun; Grandmas JoAnn Betenson and LuDean Smith along with multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

William was preceded in death by Grandfathers Wade Betenson and Bill Smith and dear friend Kev"Dawg".

Services will be held Saturday, June 29th at 11:30 am at the Kaysville Tabernacle, 198 W Center St, Kaysville, with visitations held from 10-11 am prior to services and Friday, June 28th from 6-8 pm at the Rock Chapel, 25 S 200 E, Kaysville.

The family wishes to thank Kaysville EMS, and the staff at Layton IHC and McKay-Dee ICU.

Donations may be made to the Really Will Smith Memorial fund at America First Credit Union or @Wills-Memorial on Venmo to help pay for expenses and his daughter's future education. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

