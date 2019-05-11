Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Papanikolas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Papanikolas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. Papanikolas Obituary
William J. Papanikolas
January 22, 1952 ~
May 11, 2017
Today is the second anniversary
of the day that I lost you.
For a time it felt as though
my life had ended too.
Loss has taught me many things.
Now I face each day
with hope and happy memories
to help me on my way.
Although I am full of sadness
that you are no longer here,
your influence still guides me
and I will always feel you near.
What we shared will never die
as it lives within my heart.
It brings me strength and comfort
while we are apart.
Love you always.
Claudia
Published in Deseret News on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.