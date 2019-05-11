William J. Papanikolas

January 22, 1952 ~

May 11, 2017

Today is the second anniversary

of the day that I lost you.

For a time it felt as though

my life had ended too.

Loss has taught me many things.

Now I face each day

with hope and happy memories

to help me on my way.

Although I am full of sadness

that you are no longer here,

your influence still guides me

and I will always feel you near.

What we shared will never die

as it lives within my heart.

It brings me strength and comfort

while we are apart.

Love you always.

Claudia

Published in Deseret News on May 11, 2019