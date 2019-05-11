|
|
William J. Papanikolas
January 22, 1952 ~
May 11, 2017
Today is the second anniversary
of the day that I lost you.
For a time it felt as though
my life had ended too.
Loss has taught me many things.
Now I face each day
with hope and happy memories
to help me on my way.
Although I am full of sadness
that you are no longer here,
your influence still guides me
and I will always feel you near.
What we shared will never die
as it lives within my heart.
It brings me strength and comfort
while we are apart.
Love you always.
Claudia
Published in Deseret News on May 11, 2019