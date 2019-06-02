William James Stagg

Sept 10, 1981 ~ May 29, 2019

William James Stagg was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 10, 1981 to Craig and Paulette Stagg. He died in Salt Lake City on May 29, 2019. Billy was a curious energetic little boy who charmed the entire family. His mischievous antics (and experiments) could be found stuck to the ceiling in his bedroom, bike tracks in the neighbors wet cement, taking apart all his toys to see how they worked, pulling numerous pranks on his mom and sister, and conspiring with his sister through the heater vents in their adjoining bedrooms when they were both in trouble. April Fools day will never be the same.

Billy loved spending time with his mom, dad, and sister. He loved family dinners at his Godparent's house with his little cousins, who he absolutely adored. He really enjoyed our frequent family adventures to the cabin, Lake Powell, and countless camping, hunting and fishing trips with his aunts, uncles and his cousins, who he loved beyond words. Much to his mom's chagrin, he always seemed to be the little boy who enjoyed getting the dirtiest while camping. He talked about one particular hunting trip in his younger years where he was sitting on the mountain with his dad. It was cold and dark but he was on his dads lap and he told his dad he had never felt so safe. He told us he thought of that moment often.

Billy wanted to be a Boy Scout, but his mom suggested that he probably wouldn't fit in with the local troop due to religious differences. So, on his own, he became a Boy Scout, an Eagle Scout and was voted into The Order of the Arrow. He was grandly successful in high school, playing football, and receiving a scholarship to the Engineering Department at the University of Utah. We were so proud.

When Billy was 19 the dark demon of addiction entered his life. He struggled so long and tried so hard after that to fit in and do good. He truly tried and suffered so much. But no matter where he was he always found a way to call his mom nearly every day. Now he suffers no more. Now there is peace.

Billy is survived by his parents, Craig and Paulette Stagg, and his sister Ellie (Jason) Fair, numerous Aunts and Uncles and his many cherished cousins and friends.

Billy was very spiritual and he told his mom on more than one occasion that he was so happy his dad had found God. We are comforted with the knowledge that he was a true believer in the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, and is now in the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ, with his grandparents by his side. Be free and fly with the angels, our sweet boy until we can be with you. May his memory be eternal.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Trisagion beginning at 7:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, 3015 Creek Road, Cottonwood Heights. Billy will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery following the services. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests making donations in Billy's memory to St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church.



Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary