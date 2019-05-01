William Jeffery Loosle

1954 ~ 2019

William Jeffery Loosle passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2019. Jeff died serving others on a beautiful, spring day in the mountain fields of Hanna, Utah.

Jeff was born on October 26, 1954, to Douglas William and Marie Spencer Loosle in Richfield, Utah. In 1976, Jeff married Diane Lunt. The two raised four sons. In later life, he married Sherry Giles Loosle on February 2, 2002, and the two were sealed for eternity on June 29, 2013. Jeff's greatest joy in life was his family and the gospel of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Jeff is survived by his wife and best friend, Sherry Giles Loosle of Draper; children: Michael Loosle, Salt Lake City; Joseph (Jackie) Loosle, Farmington; David (Emily) Loosle, Tooele; Jonathan (Kristin) Loosle, Chico, CA; Brad (Erica) Shurtliff, Dayton, ID; Cully (Elizabeth) Shurtliff, West Valley City; 12 grandchildren; and three siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Mikayla.

Funeral services are Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Draper 2nd Ward chapel, 1617 E. 12700 S., Draper, Utah. Viewings are at the chapel on Friday, May 3, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Larkin Sunset Gardens, Sandy, Utah. For more information, see www.goffmortuary.com.

