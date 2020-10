William Jeffrey Coles

10/31/1929 ~ 2/16/2020

Remembered and celebrated today. The family is grateful for the many remembrances and condolences from those who knew and loved him.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the family has decided to hold a Zoom memorial celebration on Saturday, December 5th at 4:00 p.m. For information, friends can inquire at billcolesmemorial@gmail.com.



