William John Germain
July 21, 1959 - August 25, 2020
William John Germain passed away August 25, 2020. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was adored by his entire family and respected by his many friends and colleagues. He was an avid golfer and outdoor enthusiast who loved camping with his family. He became an accomplished craftsman during his 43-year career in the custom cabinet industry where he garnered national acclaim for his knowledge and creativity. Bill was known for his generosity and his willingness to help anyone in need. You could always find Bill lounging in his "man cave" with his favorite kitty, throwing back an occasional cold one, or constantly maintaining his home and immaculate yard. Bill was a great man who will be deeply missed. WE LOVE YOU!!!
Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Laurie Jo (Young) Germain; his children Chris Germain and Trish Germain; 4 grandchildren; his mother, stepfather, 2 brothers and 1 sister. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Germain and his favorite cat/companion Baby.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1:00-1:50 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Private family services will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm and can be viewed live at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.