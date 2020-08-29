1/1
William John Germain
1959 - 2020
July 21, 1959 - August 25, 2020
William John Germain passed away August 25, 2020. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was adored by his entire family and respected by his many friends and colleagues. He was an avid golfer and outdoor enthusiast who loved camping with his family. He became an accomplished craftsman during his 43-year career in the custom cabinet industry where he garnered national acclaim for his knowledge and creativity. Bill was known for his generosity and his willingness to help anyone in need. You could always find Bill lounging in his "man cave" with his favorite kitty, throwing back an occasional cold one, or constantly maintaining his home and immaculate yard. Bill was a great man who will be deeply missed. WE LOVE YOU!!!
Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Laurie Jo (Young) Germain; his children Chris Germain and Trish Germain; 4 grandchildren; his mother, stepfather, 2 brothers and 1 sister. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Germain and his favorite cat/companion Baby.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1:00-1:50 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Private family services will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm and can be viewed live at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
AUG
31
Service
02:00 PM
viewed live at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
We are still in disbelief that this kind and generous friend of ours is no longer with us. Our hearts are breaking...Bill we hope you can see just how special you were to so many people. You touched our lives so deeply. We will cherish every single memory of you dear friend and hold them close to our hearts, always! To the beautiful Germain family, please know how very sorry we are for your loss. Life will be different without this vivacious, hilarious, loving, giving and caring man. We pray that time will ease your pain and that the beautiful memories you have will help comfort you in your time of need. Until we meet again dear friend, we miss you already and love you!!
Clint and Terri Park
Friend
August 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Irma Doskal
Friend
August 28, 2020
Cousin Laurie and Family Although no words can really help to ease the loss you bear, just know that you are very close in every thought and prayer. I Love you Cousin Deborah Mark
Deborah A Mark
Family
