We are still in disbelief that this kind and generous friend of ours is no longer with us. Our hearts are breaking...Bill we hope you can see just how special you were to so many people. You touched our lives so deeply. We will cherish every single memory of you dear friend and hold them close to our hearts, always! To the beautiful Germain family, please know how very sorry we are for your loss. Life will be different without this vivacious, hilarious, loving, giving and caring man. We pray that time will ease your pain and that the beautiful memories you have will help comfort you in your time of need. Until we meet again dear friend, we miss you already and love you!!

Clint and Terri Park

Friend