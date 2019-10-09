Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hunter Central Stake Park Building
3665 South 6000 West
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hunter Central Stake Park Building
3665 South 6000 West
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Junior Harris


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Junior Harris Obituary
William "Bill" Junior Harris
1928 - 2019
Bill "slowpoke" Harris, 91, passed away on Friday, October 4th, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born March 29, 1928, in Salt Lake City, and was the oldest of two boys born to William Moses Harris Jr. and Lalovi Workman. He and his brother Jerry (Abram Gerald) grew up in California and Oregon.
He signed up for the Merchant Marines just after his 17th birthday, later joined the Air Force and was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Bill attended BYU, the University of Utah, and obtained a Law degree through a correspondence school. Most of his life he worked as an accountant/office manager and had his own tax preparation business.
Bill married Beryl Colleen Hansen on Feb 6, 1953, in the Logan Utah temple, and is the father of 4 children. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in the North Central States Mission. He loved his family, and enjoyed studying and teaching the gospel. He spent 10 years teaching Seminary, and had a large library of religious books.
He is survived by his wife, B. Colleen Harris, children: Rhonda (Ron) Millett, Randy Harris, Christie (Neil) Humes, Kent (Annette) Harris, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hunter Central Stake Park Building, 3665 South 6000 West, West Valley City, Utah, 84128. Viewings: Friday evening, Oct. 11, 2019, 6-8 p.m., at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT 84120, and on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:00 a.m. in the Park Building (listed above).
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now