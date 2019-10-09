|
|
William "Bill" Junior Harris
1928 - 2019
Bill "slowpoke" Harris, 91, passed away on Friday, October 4th, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born March 29, 1928, in Salt Lake City, and was the oldest of two boys born to William Moses Harris Jr. and Lalovi Workman. He and his brother Jerry (Abram Gerald) grew up in California and Oregon.
He signed up for the Merchant Marines just after his 17th birthday, later joined the Air Force and was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Bill attended BYU, the University of Utah, and obtained a Law degree through a correspondence school. Most of his life he worked as an accountant/office manager and had his own tax preparation business.
Bill married Beryl Colleen Hansen on Feb 6, 1953, in the Logan Utah temple, and is the father of 4 children. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in the North Central States Mission. He loved his family, and enjoyed studying and teaching the gospel. He spent 10 years teaching Seminary, and had a large library of religious books.
He is survived by his wife, B. Colleen Harris, children: Rhonda (Ron) Millett, Randy Harris, Christie (Neil) Humes, Kent (Annette) Harris, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hunter Central Stake Park Building, 3665 South 6000 West, West Valley City, Utah, 84128. Viewings: Friday evening, Oct. 11, 2019, 6-8 p.m., at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT 84120, and on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:00 a.m. in the Park Building (listed above).
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 9, 2019