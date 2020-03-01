|
|
William Knox Fitzpatrick Jr. M.D.
Sept. 29, 1925 ~ Feb. 22, 2020
William Knox Fitzpatrick Jr. M.D. passed peacefully on Sat. Feb. 22, 2020.
Knox is survived by his wife Bobbie; sister Mary Charles Wilmer; daughters Kim Fitzpatrick Rasmussen (Paul) and Mame Fitzpatrick; son, William Knox Fitzpatrick III (Lynne); 4 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 3 from 6-8 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com to read extended obituary and share your memories with his family.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020