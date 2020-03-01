Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map

William Knox Fitzpatrick M.D. Jr.


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Knox Fitzpatrick M.D. Jr. Obituary
William Knox Fitzpatrick Jr. M.D.
Sept. 29, 1925 ~ Feb. 22, 2020
William Knox Fitzpatrick Jr. M.D. passed peacefully on Sat. Feb. 22, 2020.
Knox is survived by his wife Bobbie; sister Mary Charles Wilmer; daughters Kim Fitzpatrick Rasmussen (Paul) and Mame Fitzpatrick; son, William Knox Fitzpatrick III (Lynne); 4 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 3 from 6-8 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com to read extended obituary and share your memories with his family.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -