William L. Alder Obituary
William L. Alder
1939 - 2019
"I have gone to cavort with the towering cumulus leaving behind my beloved and cherished wife, Judi; plus two loving and magnificent children: Bryce R. Alder and Melissa J. Shaughnessy (Todd). Also surviving - and thriving - are three extraordinary and beautiful grandchildren: Olivia Claire Shaughnessy (Isaac), Maya Kathryn Shaughnessy, and Rachel Elizabeth Brooks. Beyond this, I want my obituary to be concise and inexpensive. It should be succinct and factual. Remember, nobody cares about fluffy trivia, for example, the elementary school I attended, my love of (most) spiders, the weather, etc. Thanks to my loved ones."
Per Bill's request, no formal services will be held; however, an informal celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, at 2:00, at his daughter's home, 4169 South Fortuna Way, Salt Lake City. Feel free to join us and share a funny story or two from Bill's extraordinary life.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 2, 2020
