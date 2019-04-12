William Lee Mathews

6/27/1947 - 4/10/2019

William Lee Mathews, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. Born June 27, 1947 in Salt Lake City to William Wilcox Mathews and Marjorie Irene Asmus Mathews, Bill was raised in Salt Lake City with his brother and two sisters.

He enjoyed playing basketball, camping in the Uinta's, backpacking in the Wind Rivers, trout and salmon fishing, traveling, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and watching movies in his killer home theater. Bill had great taste in books, music, movies, cars, wine, and he was a sharp dresser with a closet full of beautiful ties. He was also an avid animal lover and proudly supported several animal protection organizations. He cherished his dogs and maintained an elaborate salt-water fish tank for years.

Bill graduated from South High School, attended Brigham Young University, and then earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Utah. He proudly served in the US army from 1970-1971. He had a successful 30-year career in Radio Sales and Sales Management that provided a lot of satisfaction. As a way to give back, he mentored young sales people in the industry and conducted training sessions to better those around him. After retiring he stayed involved in radio as a consultant for as long as his health would allow. Bill was honest, hard working, and his sarcastic sense of humor always kept you on your toes.

He was married to Carol Ruth Kirkham (later divorced) and Patti Penn (later divorced). He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie Mathews. He is survived by his children, William "Matt" Mathews (Denise), Jenny Mathews Sasich (David), Amanda Mathews Bilanzich; grandchildren, Caitlin, Zachary, Aidan, William; siblings, Susan Kraft (Mel), John Mathews (Kathleen), and Michelle Mathews; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who treated our father with friendship, kindness and compassion.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South) in Sandy from 12:00 - 1:30pm. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at larkincares.com.

