1/1
William Lorry Jamison
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Lorry Jamison
1938 ~ 2020
West Jordan, Utah-William Lorry (Bill) Jamison, age 82, passed away peacefully on Oct 8, 2020 at his new home in West Jordan, Utah due to complications from cancer. Bill was born on Oct. 1, 1938 in Franklin, Idaho to Hazen Morrell Jamison and Barta Cutler Doney Jamison. He graduated from Preston High School and then worked in the kitchen in the National Guard while attending barber school. He loved to give those "military" haircuts. Shortly after barber school he met the love of his life, Alma on a blind date set up by his brother. After two short dates they were quickly engaged on their third date. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 11, 1962 by Joseph Fielding Smith. They enjoyed 58 beautiful years together raising their family and making their home of 55 years in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Recently due to his declining health they moved to a senior community just three short weeks ago. Bill was an extremely hard worker and held various jobs throughout his life where he was able to showcase that. Some of those jobs included working for the State of Utah, driving a bread route and ending his career by retiring from and working for the LDS Church for over 30 years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, working in his yard and volunteering at the Salt Lake Temple. He lived a life of service and would always be seen out working in yards in the neighborhood or shoveling driveways. He had a great love for sports including baseball, Utah Jazz and of course BYU. Bill is survived by his wife; his children: Craig (Kathy) Jamison, Michelle (Kelly) Matkin, Sarah (Charles) Blackwood, and Erin (Nick) Holmes. 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister Melba (Merrill) Clark; and brothers Don (Claudia) Jamison and Mark (Margaret) Jamison. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister. A viewing will be held in his honor on Tuesday, Oct. 13th from 6-8 PM at the Butler 20th Ward building; 1355 E. 7200 S. in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Funeral services will be held in that same building on Wednesday, Oct 14th at 11:00 AM with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 AM. Please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing precautions. Interment will be held at Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. For full obituary visit memorialutah.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Butler 20th Ward building
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Butler 20th Ward building
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Butler 20th Ward building
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved