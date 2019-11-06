|
|
William (Bill) Mair
Oct 15, 1934 ~ Nov 3, 2019
William (Bill) Mair, age 85, died November 3, 2019 of natural causes. He was born on October 15, 1934 in Park City, Utah to John B. and Nina Sessions Mair. He grew up in Heber City, Utah and graduated from Wasatch High School in 1952.
He served in the US Army from February 1954 to February 1956. After discharge, he enrolled at Utah State University and graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering, class of 1960.
He married Susann Huntsman of Shelley, Idaho on March 1, 1963 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
He worked for the federal government in various engineering positions before retiring from Defense Depot Ogden in 1989. He then worked for the Ogden City Engineering Department until retiring in 1993.
He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many positions. He loved family history and prepared personal history books that he gave to his children.
He lived in Pleasant Grove, Tooele, Ogden, Roy, Sandy, and Centerville, Utah, Frankfurt Germany, and Pueblo Colorado.
His beloved wife, Susann, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his four children: daughter, Beverly Campbell (Mike) of Tooele, Utah, son, Brent W. Mair (Diann) of Roy, Utah, son, James D. Mair (Nora) of Centerville, Utah, and son, Paul J. Mair (Cassie) of Syracuse, Utah. He is also survived by his brother Keith Mair (Bonnie) of Neola, Utah and sister Kay Geddes (Dale) of South Jordan, Utah.
He has 15 wonderful grandchildren that he adored deeply and being with them was one of his greatest joys.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Roy City Cemetery, 5200 S 2300 W, Roy Utah, followed by a brief memorial service and lunch at the LDS church located at 210 East 1825 North, Centerville, Utah at 12:30 PM. We invite all friends and family to join us at either of these events.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortaury.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 6, 2019