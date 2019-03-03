William Mann (Bill) Arbuckle

1928 - 2019

William was born January 30, 1928 in West Bountiful and passed away February 23, 2019 at his home in Centerville. William is the son of James Shreeve Arbuckle and Chloe Mann. He was the youngest of 9 children. At 91 years of age he had lived a longer life than any of his family with the exception of his mother who lived to be almost 93. He was raised in West Bountiful and was a graduate of Davis High

School. As a youth he delivered newspapers, shoveled coal, tended cows, picked vegetables and many other jobs/chores in a difficult economy. It's no wonder he had an amazing work ethic and an

appreciation for money hard earned. Soon after graduating High School, Bill joined the Navy and served in the Pacific at the close of WWII as an Aerographer 3rd Class. Anyone who knew Bill for more

than a few minutes has heard stories of his time in the Navy. Soon after his return from the Navy, he married Norma Jean Kilpack in the Salt Lake Temple on September 3, 1948. Together Bill and Norma

had five children William K. Arbuckle (Terrie), Diane Ashby (Doug), Steven K. Arbuckle (Chris), Karen Andersen (Brian), Craig K. Arbuckle (Daniel), 15 Grandchildren and 38 Great-grandchildren. Bill built his

career in the sheet metal industry being a partner in Freeway Heating and Air Conditioning. Although he made a good living in Heating and Air, his greatest joy was helping people in need. Bill was a handy

man, if it could be fixed, it could be fixed with duct tape. Although Bill did not write the book on uses for duct tape, we are sure he read it many times. Work was Bill's hobby but he also found time to be

active in the Jaycees and Lions club and his church. Bill was an active member of The LDS church and especially enjoyed serving Temple missions with Norma in the Salt Lake and Bountiful Temples. Bill and

Norma lived a wonderful life together enjoying traveling, square dancing and spending time with friends and family.

Bill is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a sister-in-law Joyce Arbuckle. He is preceded in death by his wife Norma and a great-grandchild, Alex Ashby.

Since the passing of his beloved Norma six and a half years ago, he missed her every day and longed to be with her, we know that he is happy now to be by her side again.

A viewing for Bill will be held Tuesday, March 5th from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6th at 11:00 am in the Centerville 3rd Ward Chapel; 900 South 400 East, Centerville. An additional viewing will be held prior to the funeral on Wednesday at 9:45 am. Interment will be at the Centerville City Cemetery.

