William Nevada Bailey
1932 ~ 2020
William Nevada Bailey, age 87, died on March 29, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. He was born August 23, 1932, in Menan, Idaho to Earl Fleet Bailey and Merle Irene Melquist. He married Marlene Rhoda Marker on April 4, 1953.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children: Deborah, Brad, Karen (Scott Moffitt), Kyle (Val), and Mike (Kristi); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Bonnie Reed; and brother, Stan. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Doug Roberts; and one sister, Donna Frazier.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit www.MemorialUtah.com for complete obituary or to leave condolences.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2020