William (Bill) Hales Page1934~2020Millcreek, UT-William (Bill) Hales Page was born May 23, 1934 in Bountiful, Utah to William L. and Cleo Hales Page. He passed away peacefully in his home on July 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, four children, 11 grandchildren, and two sisters. A private family service will be held followed by interment in the Murray City Cemetery. For a full obituary please go to www.memorialutah.com