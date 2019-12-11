Home

William Preston Moore


1934 - 2019
William Preston Moore
1934-2019
Bill Moore passed away on December 4, 2019 at age 85. He was born June 7, 1934 in Ellijay, Georgia to Grady and Velma Watkins Moore. He married Sharon Shane Lois Johnson on December 20, 1955. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 14, 1959. They raised 5 children, and had 15 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Oak Hills Chapel, 455 S. 1200 E., Bountiful. A viewing will be held from 11:30-12:30 p.m. prior to the service. For full obituary please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 11, 2019
