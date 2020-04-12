|
|
In Loving Memory
William R. Dunnavant, Ph.D., has died in Salt Lake City, UT, due to complications of a stroke. He was attended by his sons, Gregory R. Dunnavant, MD, of Salt Lake City, and Jeffery M. Dunnavant, an Engineering Project Manager based in Honolulu, HI. A native of Sidney, Ohio, 'Bill' was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Kathryn Ann (Kah) Dunnavant.
Bill attended Miami University (Ohio) where he received his B.S. Chemistry and M.S. Organic Chemistry. He served as a USAF Officer at the Air Force Aeronautical Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, after which he completed his Ph.D. Organic/Biochemistry, Duke University.
Bill's work with The Standard Oil Company of Ohio and the Battelle Memorial Institute often addressed the thermal barriers of polymer applications in industry and aerospace, and he particularly enjoyed Battelle's work with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, AL. In 1972, Bill joined Ashland Chemical, Inc., where he became Director of Corporate Research and Development Support overseeing Ashland's domestic polymer manufacturing/marketing divisions as well as Ashland's affiliates in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Holding over 40 U.S. patents, he was the author of numerous publications relating to polymer and foundry technologies and was a member of the Society of Sigma Xi, Phi Lambda Upsilon, the American Chemical Society and the American Institute of Chemists.
Bill was a humble and particularly selfless husband and father who always gave of himself for the benefit of others. He believed sincerely in the principles of the Boy Scouts of America, spending countless hours, and many cold, wet nights in the wilderness with his sons, supporting them when he surely had warmer, dryer places to be. In his later years, despite facing his own health challenges, he was constantly at Kathryn's side as she battled Alzheimer's disease. He supported, and encouraged support of, The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
A memorial for both William and Kathryn Dunnavant, to be held in Ohio, will be deferred until later this year out of respect for the challenges our country now faces with travel and gathering together. Inquiries may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020