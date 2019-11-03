|
William Ronald Bankhead
"Bill"
William (Bill) Ronald Bankhead, 93, of Murray, died peacefully in his sleep on October 24, 2019 at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT.
Bill was born to Nathan and Henrietta (Leggroan) Bankhead on May 14, 1926 in Salt Lake City. He attended and graduated from Murray High School in 1945. From 1950 to 1952, Bill was a member of the U.S. Army where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars and the United Nations Service Medal Korea. After completing service to his country, Bill returned to the Rio Grande Railroad Company where he was employed as a Freight Car Repairer for a total of 42 years.
Bill was a devoted member of the Living Church of God. In addition, he was an avid baseball and softball player who played on some of the most competitive teams in the state well into his 50's and enjoyed attending Utah Jazz games.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and siblings - Afton Ellis, Helen Stewart, Robert Bankhead, Nathan Bankhead and Lila Bankhead.
Bill is survived by his brothers, Stanley Bankhead of Salt Lake City and Eugene Bankhead of Murray; sister, Nancy Caldwell of Ridgefield, Washington; many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 between 9:30 am and 10:15 am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, UT prior to the funeral services which will be held at the Jenkins-Soffe location at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the staffs of the Capital Hill Senior Living Community and the Intermountain Hospital Corporation in Murray and the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 3, 2019