Willlam Ronald Nesbitt, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle returned with honor on July 02, 2020. He was born December 24, 1933. He is the first son of William Leroy and Helen Nesbitt.
Dad married his sweetheart & lifelong friend on May 6, 1955 in the Salt Lake temple and were sealed by President Harold B. Lee. They were blessed by 3 children, Susan Kae, Cindy and Ron.
After graduating from East High, Dad entered the Navy and served for 5 years. He also served as a missionary in the Park Stake. He had a successful career as a Salesman for Educational Books and supplies.
Dad was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many callings. Scouting was a big part of dad's life. He lived it and loved it.
Spending time as a family was important to dad. We have had many wonderful adventures camping, traveling and just being together. No matter the occasion, there was always laughter and love. You are the best husband and father! You are a powerful example of faith, kindness, unconditional love and service. We will always treasure our memories of dad and will miss him beyond measure. We love you Dad!
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne, his children, Susan Kae & Terry Howell, Cindy & Kent Teerlink, Ron & Karleen Nesbitt, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his Brother, Reed (Colleen) Nesbitt and his Brother-in-laws, Arvil Armitstead and Dal Maxfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Darlene Armitstead, sister & brother-in-law, Bonnie & Louis Gerleve. Father and Mother In-Law, John and Jean Fowkes, sister-In-law Jacqueline Maxfield and son-in-law, William (Bill) Ogilvie.
The family would like to thank Karleen for her special care of dad during his final hours. We would also like to thank Inspiration Hospice, especially Nickson for taking such wonderful care of both Dad and Mom.
In lieu of flowers, we would invite you to do something special with your loved ones or donate to a charity of your choice
A viewing will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 6:00-8:00 PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. To keep us all safe, masks are required.
A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 .
