William Scott Harvey
William Scott Harvey
1939~2020
William Scott Harvey passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He died peacefully at home at the age of 80, after a long full life.
Scott was born on November 21, 1939 in Pocatello Idaho to Glen and Mary Harvey. When he was 8 his family moved to SLC, where he grew up and attended South High. He married the love of his life Ruth Elaine Match in 1958 and they were happily married for 45 years. They moved to Lake Havasu City in 1998 and Scott later moved back to Utah and lived out his final years in Saint George.
Scott started his own flooring business when he was young and then transitioned to a 30-year career at the Union Pacific Railroad where he worked his way up from a brakeman to a conductor. He retired in 1998. He had a love of remodeling homes, which led to him and Ruth to designing and building their own dreamhouse, which they promptly sold in order to retire to Lake Havasu City.
Scott is preceded in death by his wife Ruth, both parents, brother-in-law Al Lindquist, son-in-law Rick Dukatz and granddaughter Tabitha. He is survived by his sister Glenda (Don) Carlson; children Teri (Ray) Howe, Janet (George) Walters, Beverly (Mark) Engstrom and Scott Harvey Jr.; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to say goodbye to Scott on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1-3 pm. Due to the current Covid pandemic we will be having a viewing only, which will be held at Larkin Mortuary, located at 3688 W 12600 S in Riverton, UT.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary-Riverton
3688 W 12600 S
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Goodbye Scott, I will miss you!
I love you, we shared so much of our life together! Until we meet again!
David Frenchik
Family
