|
|
WILLIAM LLOYD SMELSER
1930-2019
Centerville, Utah - On Tuesday, October 8, 2019 our loving father, William L. Smelser, passed away surrounded by his children.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Friends may visit the family Friday, October 11, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 12, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. A celebration of his life at the Bountiful First Baptist Church will follow graveside services.
For a complete obituary and to share your condolences please go to
www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019