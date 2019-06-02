William S. Nicholson

1939 ~ 2019

William (Bill) Spencer Nicholson passed away suddenly, at 80 years young, on Friday, May 31st, 2019.

Bill was born to William Otto Nicholson, and Sara Spencer on May 29th, 1939 in Seattle WA, the eldest of 3 children. He graduated from East High School, and later served in the Utah National Guard for 8 years. He also served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the British Mission, spending time in both England and Scotland. He married Cheryl Timmerman in the Logan Temple on March 18, 1963. He graduated from the University of Utah, and spent the majority of his life practicing as a CPA in his own private firm. With his wife Cheryl, he had 6 beautiful children. After her untimely death, after 24 years together, he spent 5 years looking for, and eventually married his beloved chosen wife Marsha Parduhn Oldroyd in the Jordan River Temple on October 30th, 1992. Together with her 5 children, they began their wonderful years as a family of 13.

Bill had a deep love for gardening and had a beautiful garden yard which he took pride in sharing with any and all who knew him. He has showered his neighbors and friends with flowers for their own yards, spreading the beauty of the Nicholson Garden to many others. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed spending time among God's creations. He was also an avid collector of many things: art, cottages, nutcrackers, and even hotel shampoos. He also had a love for travel and together with Marsha, has taken over 20 cruises, visited many countries on 6 continents, and has travelled to 49 of the 50 states. He had plans to visit the last state, Oklahoma, on Tuesday (June 4th), but he likely passed through there early on his way to Heaven.

Bill served in many church callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He especially loved his time as a bishop, and cherished deeply the relationships that he formed and cultivated from that calling. He was currently serving at the Family History Center and had a passion for genealogy, both for his own family, and for helping other people find their relatives and connections.

Bill had such a deep love for his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed being involved in each of their lives. He loved his role as Grandpa and made many wonderful memories with each of them.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha, their 11 children, William Nicholson, Craig (Jenene) Nicholson, Marshele (Robert) Fatzinger, Lori (Scott) Johnson, Scott (former wife Sarah) Nicholson, Jennice Wersland, Tyson (Mariah) Oldroyd, Bret (Laura) Nicholson, Corrine Oldroyd, Jodi (Neil) Johnson, Alisa (Mark) Dalecki. He is also survived by his 37 grandchildren, and his brother Roy Nicholson.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Cheryl Timmerman, his sister Novella Kay Nye, and his son-in-law Mikal Wersland.

Services will be held at the LDS chapel located at 8945 S 1700 E, Sandy UT 84093. A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 5th from 6-8pm, and Thursday, June 6th from 9am-10:30. Funeral will be held at 11:00am, and the interment will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial - 3401 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106, following the funeral. For online obituary and condolences please visit www.larkincares.com



Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary