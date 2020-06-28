1932 ~ 2020

William T. (Bill or "Bud") Wilson returned to his heavenly home on June 23, 2020, after a valiant battle with vascular dementia at the age of 87. Bill was born July 22, 1932. He is the oldest child of Catherine and William Wilson Jr. He was born and raised with his younger brother, Robert (Bob) Wilson (Shirley), on a small farm in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. He graduated from Cyprus High School located in Magna, Utah. He graduated from Colorado A&M and Colorado State University with Bachelor & Master Degrees. He served three years in the US Air Force as a Captain. Bill entered Ohio State University and completed a Ph.D. in 1967 and a post-doctoral program at University of California, Irvine. He and Mary Catherine (Cathey) were married November 28, 1958, and have five children, Mark (Joyce), Eric (Jenni), Bill (Michelle), Melissa, Cody (Audrey), 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He spent 37 years of his career as a research leader and teacher in universities and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, working in many states. During his career, he visited numerous foreign countries with work programs in Mexico, Guatemala and Morocco. He was senior or junior author on more than 250 publications. He served as assistant professor at Colorado State University and adjunct professor at University of Wyoming and Texas A&M University. His specialty was control of diseases and parasites of honey bees. In 2000, he retired and moved to Summit, Utah, the ancestral home of Cathey, and kept busy with family, his personal history, gardening, reading and enjoying family and friends who came to see him. Bill and Cathey spent the last several winters in Maricopa, AZ.



