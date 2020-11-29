William Todd Mason
1924 ~ 2020
William Todd Mason, 96, passed away on November 27, 2020. Dad (Todd) was born on July 21, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Munn and Maida Hansen Mason. William Todd married Alice LaVon Spencer on February 20, 1948 in Riverton, Utah.
Dad was one of the last survivors of the great generation who served in the Pacific Fleet USN (Pearl Harbor, Hawaii) from 1941 to 1946. Dad loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He retired from the Salt Lake City School Board, Superintendent of Maintenance.
He loved his family, was always there to help and could repair anything. Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and greatest Dad in the world.
Survivors: son Clint Todd, wife Pauline Astorga Mason, grandson Brandon T. (Robyn), granddaughter Candice M. Mason, great-granddaughter Remi. Preceded in death by three sisters, Ramona, Beverly, Kathleen, three brothers Jim, Stan, Lee Mason.
Funeral services Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale. Viewing from 12:00-1:00 pm, with funeral at 1:00 pm, followed by graveside service at Bluffdale Cemetery.
A special thank you to the Auberge Memory Care Staff for their love and care.