William Travis Barker

Sept 21, 1972 ~ May 21, 2019

Travis Barker, age 46, unexpectedly passed away May 21, 2019 after suffering a heart attack. He was born September 21, 1972 in Salt Lake City, Utah and adopted a few days later by William F. (Bill) and Elizabeth (Beth) Craven Barker. Beth died in 1983. Travis' father married Joleen D. Standing in 1984. Travis grew up in a loving family in Bountiful. He married Heather Ann Dana on August 27, 1994. They later moved to Park City.

Travis graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelors degree and worked successfully for many years in the telecommunication industry, earning several awards and trips for top sales achievements.

Travis felt most alive and at peace in nature. His favorite quote is memorialized on a bench above his home in Summit Park, Utah, where his ashes will ultimately be laid to rest. It reads, "The mountains are calling and I must go." John Muir

Travis will be missed by many and remembered as a charming, funny, sensitive, adventurous guy. To spend time with Travis meant smiling, laughing and leaving with some good memories and, very often, a belly full of smoked meat.

Travis loved to be active. His favorite pastimes alternated obsessively and seasonally over the years between playing sports, camping, hiking with his dog, Tilly (with and without friends), mountain biking, road biking, resort skiing, back country skiing and most recently riding motorcycles both in the mountains and flying on the road with his most cherished possession the BMW adventure bike named Greda. Travis looked forward to trips with the "guys" and weekend touring with friends that created several of the best memories of his life.

Travis also enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends. Some of his favorite and most recent trips included Boston, Chicago, Alaska, the Oregon coast and Hawaii. Travis often commented on how living in the mountains was like being on vacation. He loved his home and spending time with his wife, watching the moose and other wildlife wander through.

Travis always had a great desire to find his birth parents and was successful last year; eleven months was all the time they had together, but the connections were deeply cherished during the short time he had with them. He is survived by his birth mother Pamela (Kevin) Thompson; birth father Joseph M. (Diane) Jacobs Sr.; and a most beloved friend and half-brother Joseph M. (Vernina) Jacobs, Jr.

Travis was preceded in death by his father Bill and mother Beth, by his loving grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and brother-in-law Gary Mitchell. He is survived by his wife Heather Dana Barker, brother Eric F. (Tammie) Barker, stepmother Joleen D. Barker, stepbrothers Michael D. (Vicki) Standing, Matthew D. (Lyn) Standing; stepsister Cynthia D. Mitchell (Steven) Cox, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law who loved him dearly.

A celebration of Travis Barker's life will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City, UT. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your memories and photos of Travis with his family at www.starksfuneral.com.

