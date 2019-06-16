William (Bill) Vetter

1934 ~ 2019

William (Bill) Vetter was born on October 12, 1934 and passed away peacefully on September 2, 2018. He was born in Salt Lake City and he graduated from Granite High School and from the University of Utah. In 1967, Bill moved his family to the Seattle area to work for American Express. Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth and Virginia, and brother, Ed. He is survived by his wife, Diane, son Bill (Karen) and daughters Ginny (Russell) and Cindy (Mike). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Caitlyn, Morgan, Bryce, and Brandon and many nieces and nephews. Bill was a dedicated husband, father, uncle, and friend. He was a man of many passions, which included golfing, fishing, hunting, and cheering on is beloved Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners. He will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends. Please join us for Bill's Celebration of Life on June 23, 2019 from 11:00am - 3:00pm at the Jewish Community Center.

