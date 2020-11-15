Willis Richard Walton
1935 ~ 2020
Willis Richard Walton, age 85, of Ozark/Clarksville Arkansas, returned home in peace on November 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Ozark, AR. He was born on October 28, 1935, to Orson Willis and Lucille Potter Walton in East Layton, UT.
Willis (Dick) had a keen desire for learning. He attended Davis High School and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Utah. While attending the U of U, Dick worked for Union Pacific Railroad. Throughout his life, he taught American History at many schools and universities throughout the world. Upon graduating, he entered full military service into the United States Air Force where he served as a Navigator during the Korean and Vietnam wars and many additional years of service receiving many service recognition honors throughout his military career and achieved the rank of Captain.
When Dick had completed his full service and retired, he lived in North Little Rock, AR, and purchased a fruit orchard in Clarksville, AR, where he raised fruit which he would sell at markets that gave him so much joy since he had been raised on a fruit farm and had worked with his father before the service.
Dick has traveled to and experienced many places within the United States and around the world. While continuing to pursue education and working on his doctorate, he suffered a severe stroke at age 52 ending his teaching career and prevented him from receiving his doctorate. He worked hard for the next 33 years thru the confines of his stroke to accomplish the many things he desired. Willis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In the latter part of his life, he lived in Clarksville until later entering the Ozark Nursing home where he was taken care of like family, had many friends, and was shown love by them all.
Willis (Dick) Walton led an extremely ambitious life and was loved by so many. He will be remembered for his character, strength, resolve, persistence, perseverance, and ambition only to be overcome by the COVID-19 virus.
He was preceded in death by parents, Orson and Lucille, and his wife Mary Agnes Walton. He is survived by his children: son Mike (Brenda) Walton; daughter Denise Walton; and, daughter Julianna Walton-Conner; siblings: brother Lynn (Iris) Walton; sisters Karen (Gary) Black; Linda (John) Gallegos; and, Julie (Jim) Hancock; six grandchildren: Jason and Jared Walton; Callista Briggs; Alexandra Hembree; Jacob Walton-Conner; and, Spencer Walton-Conner; thirteen great grandchildren, and, many nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (masks are mandatory) at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Millcreek, Utah. Service will be live streamed on Facebook. For online condolences and the link to view the service, visit www.Jenkins-Soffe.com
The family deeply thanks the Ozark Nursing family, Shaffer Mortuary family, Mercy hospital/hospice, and Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary. The love and support for Dad from his family has been a true blessing.