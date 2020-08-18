1926 ~ 2020
Wilma Rebecca Swenson, born September 7, 1926, passed away in her home August 12, 2020, surrounded by family.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry, three of her children: Rebecca, JoAnne and Marvin, and her granddaughter Anna. She is survived by her daughter Susan, her son Matt, 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
A casual dress viewing will be held "under the lights" at the Deseret Peak Softball Complex on Wednesday the 19th of August from 7 to 9 pm. Family and close friends are invited to a viewing and family prayer on Thursday from 9 to 10:30 am prior to 11am services at the Durfee Street Chapel in Grantsville. The family has established the following Zoom Meeting for those who would prefer to attend electronically. Please follow the instructions below:
Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/85155409603
Meeting ID: 851 5540 9603
For further details and to leave condolences,
visit didericksenmemorial.com
.
Interment at the Grantsville City Cemetery