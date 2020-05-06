|
|
Wilma Sarah
Roberts Simpson
1942 ~ 2020
Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend. Wilma was born to Wm. Arthur and Sarah Koster Roberts on July 7, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Thomas Lynn Simpson on October 15, 1959 in Salt Lake City, and they were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on February 14, 1966. Wilma passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and her sweetheart, Lynn, on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Wilma graduated from West High School. She continued her education by attending Salt Lake Community College. Throughout her life she worked at Valley Bank, Kennecott and Litton. Wilma also loved playing sports. She was part of a bowling league for five years, and started a softball team in her neighborhood and played for four years. In her spare time, she started doing genealogy and developed a great passion for it. Wilma loved doing all of these things, as well as getting together with her friends. Most of all, Wilma loved her family. She was so proud of all of them and of their accomplishments. She loved being called 'Muma' and 'Grandma'.
After Wilma and her husband retired, they were called to a service mission at the IMC Hospital in Murray for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved meeting and talking with the patients and hearing their stories. She and her husband served in this capacity for six years.
Wilma is survived by her sweetheart of 61 years, Lynn; their four children: Debbie Reed, Scott (Jodie) Simpson, Brian (Lois) Simpson, and Duane (Mistie) Simpson; and 13 grandchildren: Jerel (Megan) Reed, Deven (Tessa) Reed, Drew (Monica) Reed, Sarah (Josh) King, Tiffanie (Tayler) Despain, Bryce (LaNae) Simpson, Miranda (Austin) Byrne, Makenna Simpson, Lillian Simpson, Morgan Simpson, Chelsea Simpson, Avery Simpson and Clara Simpson. She also has nine great-grandchildren and expecting the tenth in June. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Cindy Lee and Tammy Lou Simpson; her parents; and son-in-law, Steven Reed.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah with a private viewing prior from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Graveside services following funeral will be open to all family and friends at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah
Wilma's family would like to thank the professional staff at Intermountain Homecare & Hospice for the care they provided, as well as their loving friends and incredible neighbors of 42 plus years.
Published in Deseret News on May 6, 2020