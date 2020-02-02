|
Wilma Verneice Smith
McMillan
1923 ~ 2020
Wilma Verniece Smith was born March 25, 1923, in Durham, North Carolina to Cody Hood Smith and Eula Florence Draughon. She was the second of the family's four children. She passed away January 30, 2020, at her home in Salt Lake City. She was a great stalwart in the McMillan family. As a source of love and good sense, kindness and generosity, she will be sorely missed.
Wilma has been active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. She served many years as the compassionate service leader in her Monument Park Ward and was a diligent family historian looking for her relatives in the southern United States. She was a very creative artist, enjoying oil painting, needle pointing, quilting, and sewing, and created a needlepoint pillow that won best of show in the Utah State Fair Fine Arts department.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband George, brothers Cody Heber Smith and Sherwood Draughon Smith, sister Bonnie Joyce Smith Almond, daughter Cheryl, son Courtney, and four grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Monument Park Ward Chapel, 1005 S 20th East. Friends and family may call before the funeral from 10:30 - 11:30 AM or on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City. Following the funeral, interment will be at Larkin Sunset Lawn. Please see larkinmortuary.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 2, 2020