|
|
Winford "Dub" C. Bludworth Jr., age 78, passed away February 18, 2020 at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born May 21, 1941 in Galveston, Texas to Winford C. Bludworth, Sr. and Laura Clare Hallet. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00 am at the Highland Park Ward, 2535 S. Douglas Street, Salt Lake City with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park. To read the complete obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020